Kick Under Investigation: Streaming Platform's Legal Troubles

The Paris prosecutor has announced the commencement of a preliminary investigation into the livestreaming platform Kick, following the tragic online death of a French streamer.

The inquiry aims to establish whether the Australian-owned firm unlawfully broadcasted content that involved attacks on personal integrity and if it failed to comply with European digital services regulations.

Focus areas include the platform's responsibility in notifying authorities about potentially life-threatening content, as per the Digital Services Act requirements.

