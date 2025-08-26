Left Menu

Kick Under Investigation: Streaming Platform's Legal Troubles

French authorities have launched an investigation into the livestreaming platform Kick following the online death of a French streamer. The investigation will determine if Kick knowingly broadcasted illegal content, and if it adhered to European digital services regulations, particularly regarding safety notifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris prosecutor has announced the commencement of a preliminary investigation into the livestreaming platform Kick, following the tragic online death of a French streamer.

The inquiry aims to establish whether the Australian-owned firm unlawfully broadcasted content that involved attacks on personal integrity and if it failed to comply with European digital services regulations.

Focus areas include the platform's responsibility in notifying authorities about potentially life-threatening content, as per the Digital Services Act requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

