BLS International Bags Multibillion Aadhaar Seva Kendra Contract

BLS International Services has secured a contract worth Rs 2,055.35 crore from UIDAI to establish and operate district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras. These centers will handle Aadhaar-related services such as enrolment and updates. The firm operates globally with over 46 government clients and ensures data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BLS International Services has been granted a significant work order valued at Rs 2,055.35 crore by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

This contract designates BLS as the service provider responsible for setting up and managing district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs).

These facilities will serve as key venues for Aadhaar enrolments, updates, and other citizen services.

Operating globally across more than 50,000 centers, BLS International is associated with over 46 client governments, inclusive of diplomatic missions and consulates, leveraging advanced technologies to ensure data security.

The project encompasses a comprehensive, end-to-end management of ASKs under the guidance of UIDAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

