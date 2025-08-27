Left Menu

AI's Copyright Settlement: A Pioneering Agreement

Anthropic has settled a class action lawsuit with U.S. authors, who accused the AI company of copyright infringement by using pirated books for training. This settlement, potentially influential on future AI litigation, follows several industry lawsuits on similar grounds. The terms are not yet publicized.

27-08-2025
In a landmark settlement, artificial intelligence company Anthropic has resolved a class action lawsuit brought by U.S. authors alleging copyright violations. The lawsuit accused Anthropic of illegally downloading up to seven million books from pirate websites for AI training purposes.

A California federal judge had earlier indicated that the company might face billions in damages had the lawsuit proceeded. However, the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, with expectations of further details being released in the weeks ahead.

This development is part of a series of legal challenges faced by AI companies, including industry giants OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, as they navigate the complexities of copyright law in AI training.

