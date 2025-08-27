Canada Goose's $1.4 Billion Bid: A New Chapter in Luxury Goods
Bain Capital, the main stakeholder of Canada Goose, is contemplating several offers to privatize the luxury goods company valued around $1.4 billion. With Goldman Sachs advising, Bain is waiting for more bids, as private equity firms Advent International and Boyu Capital show interest in acquiring the apparel brand.
Canada Goose, famous for its parkas, is attracting attention from private equity firms like Advent International and Boyu Capital. With global dealmaking surging and private equity regaining activity, the stakes are high for securing a piece of this notable apparel maker.