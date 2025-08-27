Canada Goose's $1.4 Billion Bid: A New Chapter in Luxury Goods

Interest in Canada Goose is heating up, as Bain Capital, the primary stakeholder, receives bids aimed at taking the luxury company private, valued around $1.4 billion. The report, shared by CNBC, highlights the involvement of major financial players and potential buyers.

Bain had initially acquired Canada Goose back in 2013 and is now considering several offers as it looks to divest its holdings. Working with advisory giant Goldman Sachs, Bain appears reluctant to commit until evaluating additional bids on the horizon.

Canada Goose, famous for its parkas, is attracting attention from private equity firms like Advent International and Boyu Capital. With global dealmaking surging and private equity regaining activity, the stakes are high for securing a piece of this notable apparel maker.