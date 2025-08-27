Left Menu

Canada Goose's $1.4 Billion Bid: A New Chapter in Luxury Goods

Bain Capital, the main stakeholder of Canada Goose, is contemplating several offers to privatize the luxury goods company valued around $1.4 billion. With Goldman Sachs advising, Bain is waiting for more bids, as private equity firms Advent International and Boyu Capital show interest in acquiring the apparel brand.

Updated: 27-08-2025 08:55 IST
Interest in Canada Goose is heating up, as Bain Capital, the primary stakeholder, receives bids aimed at taking the luxury company private, valued around $1.4 billion. The report, shared by CNBC, highlights the involvement of major financial players and potential buyers.

Bain had initially acquired Canada Goose back in 2013 and is now considering several offers as it looks to divest its holdings. Working with advisory giant Goldman Sachs, Bain appears reluctant to commit until evaluating additional bids on the horizon.

Canada Goose, famous for its parkas, is attracting attention from private equity firms like Advent International and Boyu Capital. With global dealmaking surging and private equity regaining activity, the stakes are high for securing a piece of this notable apparel maker.

