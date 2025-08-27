Bain Capital Considers $1.4 Billion Private Takeover of Canada Goose

Bain Capital, the controlling shareholder of Canada Goose, has reportedly received bids to privatize the luxury goods manufacturer at a valuation of approximately $1.4 billion, according to CNBC.

The private equity firm, which acquired Canada Goose in 2013, is considering offers and has Goldman Sachs as an advisor for the potential sale. Despite this, Bain is not rushing to make a decision as it awaits more proposals.

Current interested bidders include private equity firms Advent International and Boyu Capital, as well as Bosideng International, and a consortium consisting of Anta Sports Products and FountainVest Capital. Canada Goose, well-known for its winter parkas, has seen increased costs, impacting its financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)