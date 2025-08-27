TANAKA Pioneers India's Semiconductor Evolution with Cutting-Edge Precious Metal Technologies

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP reinforces its position in India's semiconductor sector with an innovative lineup of products and technologies. As the industry evolves, the company aims to meet growing demands by introducing materials that support next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

In anticipation of SEMICON India 2025, scheduled for September 2-4 in New Delhi, TANAKA plans to exhibit an array of advanced metal solutions. The exhibition will feature bonding wires, silver sintering pastes, and recycling technologies designed to foster a circular economy and further India's semiconductor goals.

Establishing its presence in Mumbai as a strategic hub, TANAKA continues to provide comprehensive solutions in precious metal procurement, processing, and recycling, aligning with global standards. With over a century of expertise, TANAKA remains committed to sustainable growth and industry innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)