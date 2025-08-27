Left Menu

TANAKA Pioneers India's Semiconductor Evolution with Cutting-Edge Precious Metal Technologies

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP strengthens its investment in India's semiconductor industry with advanced technologies in precious and base metals. As SEMICON India 2025 approaches, TANAKA prepares to showcase its diverse product range, including bonding wires and silver pastes, while promoting a circular economy through precious metal recycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:25 IST
TANAKA Pioneers India's Semiconductor Evolution with Cutting-Edge Precious Metal Technologies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP reinforces its position in India's semiconductor sector with an innovative lineup of products and technologies. As the industry evolves, the company aims to meet growing demands by introducing materials that support next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

In anticipation of SEMICON India 2025, scheduled for September 2-4 in New Delhi, TANAKA plans to exhibit an array of advanced metal solutions. The exhibition will feature bonding wires, silver sintering pastes, and recycling technologies designed to foster a circular economy and further India's semiconductor goals.

Establishing its presence in Mumbai as a strategic hub, TANAKA continues to provide comprehensive solutions in precious metal procurement, processing, and recycling, aligning with global standards. With over a century of expertise, TANAKA remains committed to sustainable growth and industry innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

U.S.-China Education Exchange: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

 Global
2
Kazakhstan Eyes Resumption of Oil Transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

Kazakhstan Eyes Resumption of Oil Transit via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

 Global
3
China's Stance on Nuclear Arms Negotiations

China's Stance on Nuclear Arms Negotiations

 China
4
Ganesh Chaturthi Signals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Growing Ties

Ganesh Chaturthi Signals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Growing Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025