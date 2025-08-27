TANAKA Pioneers India's Semiconductor Evolution with Cutting-Edge Precious Metal Technologies
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP strengthens its investment in India's semiconductor industry with advanced technologies in precious and base metals. As SEMICON India 2025 approaches, TANAKA prepares to showcase its diverse product range, including bonding wires and silver pastes, while promoting a circular economy through precious metal recycling.
- Country:
- India
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP reinforces its position in India's semiconductor sector with an innovative lineup of products and technologies. As the industry evolves, the company aims to meet growing demands by introducing materials that support next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.
In anticipation of SEMICON India 2025, scheduled for September 2-4 in New Delhi, TANAKA plans to exhibit an array of advanced metal solutions. The exhibition will feature bonding wires, silver sintering pastes, and recycling technologies designed to foster a circular economy and further India's semiconductor goals.
Establishing its presence in Mumbai as a strategic hub, TANAKA continues to provide comprehensive solutions in precious metal procurement, processing, and recycling, aligning with global standards. With over a century of expertise, TANAKA remains committed to sustainable growth and industry innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor was a striking demonstration of technology-driven warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mhow, MP.
Lyno AI: The Next Altcoin Revolution Fueled by Innovative Technology
UP to launch scholarship in astronaut Sudhanshu Shukla's name for space technology students: CM Yogi Adityanath.
Revolutionizing Comfort: The Role of Skin Temperature in Smart Technology
AfDB Partners with Japan’s Aerosense to Advance Drone Technology in Africa