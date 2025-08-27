Communication Chaos: Telecom Collapse in Flood-Hit Jammu & Kashmir
The telecom breakdown in flood-stricken Jammu and Kashmir exacerbated the crisis, leaving residents isolated. With heavy rainfall disrupting optical fibres, emergency responses were hindered. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the severed communication. The government instructed telecom operators to activate intra-circle roaming to alleviate connectivity issues.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of a flood-like catastrophe caused by unrelenting rain since Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with a widespread telecommunications breakdown, compounding the plight of its citizens.
As network outages swept across the region on Tuesday, including prominent service providers, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted to feeling disconnected amid the ongoing crisis. He likened the current situation to the darkest days of previous disasters in the area.
The central government has directed telecom companies to enable intra-circle roaming immediately to ease communication issues, emphasizing the need to prioritize connectivity for all in-roaming users until early September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- telecom
- outage
- flood
- Omar Abdullah
- rain
- network
- emergency
- communication
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Extends Solidarity to Rain-Hit Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods
Devastating Landslides Strikes Vaishno Devi: 36 Lives Lost Amid Chaotic Flooding
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Submerged: Kartarpur Corridor Faces Devastating Floods
Crisis in Jammu: Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc