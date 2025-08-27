Left Menu

Communication Chaos: Telecom Collapse in Flood-Hit Jammu & Kashmir

The telecom breakdown in flood-stricken Jammu and Kashmir exacerbated the crisis, leaving residents isolated. With heavy rainfall disrupting optical fibres, emergency responses were hindered. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the severed communication. The government instructed telecom operators to activate intra-circle roaming to alleviate connectivity issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:59 IST
Communication Chaos: Telecom Collapse in Flood-Hit Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a flood-like catastrophe caused by unrelenting rain since Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with a widespread telecommunications breakdown, compounding the plight of its citizens.

As network outages swept across the region on Tuesday, including prominent service providers, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted to feeling disconnected amid the ongoing crisis. He likened the current situation to the darkest days of previous disasters in the area.

The central government has directed telecom companies to enable intra-circle roaming immediately to ease communication issues, emphasizing the need to prioritize connectivity for all in-roaming users until early September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

 India
2
Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

 India
3
Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

 Russia
4
Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

 PoGB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025