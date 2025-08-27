Communication Chaos: Telecom Collapse in Flood-Hit Jammu & Kashmir

In the midst of a flood-like catastrophe caused by unrelenting rain since Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with a widespread telecommunications breakdown, compounding the plight of its citizens.

As network outages swept across the region on Tuesday, including prominent service providers, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted to feeling disconnected amid the ongoing crisis. He likened the current situation to the darkest days of previous disasters in the area.

The central government has directed telecom companies to enable intra-circle roaming immediately to ease communication issues, emphasizing the need to prioritize connectivity for all in-roaming users until early September.

(With inputs from agencies.)