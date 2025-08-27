Europe's Largest Ammunition Plant: Rheinmetall's New Milestone
Rheinmetall's new German ammunition plant, poised to be Europe's largest, was inaugurated by CEO Armin Papperger. The facility, part of a broader 'pan-European defence ecosystem,' has inspired potential developments in Lithuania, Britain, Romania, Latvia, and Ukraine. Investment totals 500 million euros, with significant production targets.
Rheinmetall's latest venture, an ammunition plant in northern Germany, is set to become the largest of its kind in Europe at full capacity, according to CEO Armin Papperger. At the inauguration, attended by key NATO and German officials, Papperger discussed ambitions to replicate this facility across other NATO countries, fostering a 'pan-European defence ecosystem.'
Papperger highlighted Lithuania and Britain as nations where similar projects are already underway, while noting that countries such as Romania, Latvia, and Ukraine need support to independently manufacture essential defence equipment.
The plant, whose groundbreaking ceremony occurred in February 2024, involves an investment of 500 million euros. It aims to produce 25,000 rounds of ammunition this year, with plans to ramp up to 350,000 rounds by 2027. Additionally, Rheinmetall is exploring the possibility of manufacturing rocket motors and warheads at the same location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
