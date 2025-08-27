Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

On Wednesday, the main U.S. stock indexes displayed mixed trends as investors paused in anticipation of Nvidia's earnings report. The chip-making giant has been a key player in the market's recovery since April, reaching a $4-trillion market cap in July driven by the demand for AI infrastructure.

Despite Nvidia's prominent role, concerns have emerged about the technology sector's valuation, with the S&P 500 tech sector seeing a slight decline. These apprehensions are fueled by CEO Sam Altman's comments on a potential AI bubble and a study highlighting AI's limited impact on corporate earnings.

The impact of Sino-U.S. trade tensions on Nvidia's business is under scrutiny, with a revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. government also in focus. Meanwhile, market participants are closely watching potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's leadership, sparked by recent political maneuvers. Investors anticipate a 25-basis-point interest-rate cut as September approaches.

