Indonesia Sets Deadline for New Food Labelling Norms Amid Rising Obesity
Indonesia is setting a two-year deadline for food and beverage companies to comply with new labeling norms for products high in salt, sugar, and fat. This move aims to address rising obesity rates, with rules including advertising curbs and sales bans near schools for incorrectly labeled products.
Indonesia is imposing a two-year deadline on food and beverage companies to meet updated labeling norms for products high in salt, sugar, or fat, a government official disclosed to Reuters. The plan reflects the urgency in tackling obesity, a growing concern in the world's fourth most populous country.
Lobbying from the United States and food industry associations led to this grace period, with the Indonesian government focusing initially on educational efforts. Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi outlined the strategy, which includes advertising curbs and a ban on sales near schools for products that fail compliance.
The labeling regulations are part of Indonesia's larger strategy to reduce non-communicable diseases. Food Industry Asia has expressed support for the timeline, while U.S. firms have sought further delays. Public health advocates continue to emphasize the health risks posed by unhealthy foods to the Indonesian population.
(With inputs from agencies.)
