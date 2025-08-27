Left Menu

Thrilling Matches and Star Performances Highlight US Open Day Four

The fourth day of the US Open featured exciting matches and standout performances. Key highlights included Gauff's daring progress, Djokovic and Sabalenka's participation, and the surprising exits of Venus and Kvitova. With clear skies and moderate temperatures, the day was packed with competitive tennis action at Flushing Meadows.

The fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows was a spectacle of thrilling matches and star-studded performances. With temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius, the courts buzzed with energy and anticipation.

Notable matches included Gauff's resilient escape to the second round despite a scare from Tomljanovic. Meanwhile, Djokovic and Sabalenka were under spotlight as they took to the court, promising fans high-intensity matches. The day also witnessed the surprising exits of Venus Williams and veteran Kvitova, marking emotional moments for tennis enthusiasts.

As the tournament progressed, the likes of Alcaraz and Sinner showcased their prowess while young talents like Fonseca and Anisimova commanded attention with impressive wins. The US Open continues to deliver high drama and captivating performances.

