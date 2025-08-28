Security Challenges for Argentine President Milei During Campaign

Argentine President Javier Milei faced security challenges during a public event on Wednesday as his security team quickly evacuated him from the scene in Buenos Aires province. The event turned chaotic after protesters began hurling objects at his vehicle, as reported by Reuters witnesses.

Milei was in the midst of his campaign efforts for the upcoming midterm election when the situation escalated. Protesters resorted to throwing bottles and rocks, prompting swift action from Milei's security detail to ensure his safety.

Despite the unexpected disruption and heightened tensions, Milei's spokesperson Manuel Adorni reassured the public through a statement on platform X, confirming that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

