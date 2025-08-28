Left Menu

Unexpected Shakeup at CDC: Monarez Ousted Amidst Unclear Circumstances

Susan Monarez, recently appointed director of the CDC, is being ousted just weeks into her role. The Washington Post reported the development without citing reasons. Monarez's sudden exit follows her confirmation and swearing-in, amidst a backdrop of recent violence at CDC headquarters.

Updated: 28-08-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:11 IST
Susan Monarez, who recently took the helm as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is reportedly being ousted from her position a mere month after her swearing-in, according to a report by the Washington Post. The report, citing multiple officials within the Trump administration, did not offer reasons for her sudden exit.

The newspaper highlighted that Monarez canceled a call scheduled with the entire agency, a move corroborated by several anonymous CDC employees. Attempts to reach the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for comments were unsuccessful.

Monarez, a federal scientist confirmed by the U.S. Senate in late July, was appointed by President Donald Trump and sworn in by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Her unexpected departure follows a shooting incident that took place earlier at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters.

