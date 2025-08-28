Left Menu

Singapore's Intensified Crackdown on Drug-Laced Vapes

Singapore escalates its stance on drug-laced vapes by reclassifying etomidate as a drug. Users face fines and rehabilitation, while importers risk severe penalties. With an uptick in drug-laced vapes, etomidate's dangers emphasize the need for stricter laws due by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:54 IST
Singapore's Intensified Crackdown on Drug-Laced Vapes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore is ramping up its approach against drug-laced vapes from September by reclassifying the anaesthetic agent etomidate from a poison to a drug, as announced by the government on Thursday.

Penalties are now harsher, with users facing fines and mandatory rehabilitation of up to six months, while importers could receive up to 15 strokes of the cane and face a maximum of 20 years in jail, a significant increase from the prior two years' maximum.

The crackdown comes after a government statement revealed that random tests of confiscated vapes in July showed one in three contained etomidate, a substance now considered a danger to users, linked to serious health effects and even unnatural deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

 Global
4
Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025