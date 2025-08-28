Left Menu

Airbus and Mahindra Aerostructures Propel 'Make In India' with H125 Helicopter Fuselage Contract

Airbus has awarded Mahindra Aerostructures the contract to manufacture the main fuselage of H125 helicopters, enhancing its 'Make in India' initiatives. This partnership underlines India's role in Airbus's global value chain and supports the development of the country's aerospace ecosystem.

Airbus has contracted Mahindra Aerostructures to manufacture the main fuselage for its H125 helicopters, reinforcing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

This move follows a similar contract for H130 helicopter fuselages, integrating India into Airbus's global production network. Manufacturing will commence immediately at Mahindra's Bengaluru facility, with delivery set for 2027.

While financial details remain undisclosed, Airbus is set to expand India's aerospace capabilities, establishing production lines with Tata Advanced Systems and emphasizing local assembly and training to meet both civil and military aviation demands.

