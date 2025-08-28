Left Menu

Nasdaq Futures Stagnate Amid Nvidia's China Trade Challenges

Nasdaq futures remained flat, affected by Nvidia's share decline, as the company excluded potential China sales from forecasts due to Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Nvidia's robust revenue forecast and share buyback plan reassured investors. Broader market anxieties lingered amid anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts and geopolitical influences on AI demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:46 IST
Nasdaq Futures Stagnate Amid Nvidia's China Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nasdaq futures are experiencing a stall on Thursday, primarily attributed to a drop in Nvidia shares. The AI chip leader excluded potential China sales from its quarterly forecast due to lingering Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Earlier, Nvidia secured licenses to sell H20 chips to China, but geopolitical frictions prevail.

In premarket trading, Nvidia's shares slipped 1.8%, raising concerns about data center spending and potential slowdowns in AI infrastructure demand. Meanwhile, CEO Jensen Huang's optimistic remarks and a $60 billion share buyback offer some solace to anxious investors. Market leaders remain cautious of the soaring S&P 500 valuations.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut continues to stir market speculation. Traders assigned an 88.8% likelihood of a rate cut in September; however, economic indicators like the Personal Consumption Expenditures index could influence decisions. The economic landscape remains volatile amid overarching geopolitical and trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAW's Pivotal Win in Kentucky Sparks New Hope for Southern Unionization

UAW's Pivotal Win in Kentucky Sparks New Hope for Southern Unionization

 Global
2
India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs

 India
3
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Five Lives in Dakshina Kannada

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Five Lives in Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark

Milestone in Education: Teacher Numbers Surpass One Crore Mark

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025