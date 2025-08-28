Left Menu

Nasdaq's Upbeat Opening Amid Trade Tensions

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened slightly higher as investors considered AI chip giant's forecasts amidst concerns over the Sino-U.S. trade war. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 also showed slight increases, with the Nasdaq Composite up 29.1 points at the opening bell.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq index, known for its tech-heavy composition, saw a modest rise at the opening on Thursday. This uptick was largely driven by positive forecasts from major AI chip manufacturers, even as the looming Sino-U.S. trade war cast a shadow on potential sales impacts.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 15.8 points, or 0.03%, reaching 45,581.03. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 recorded a gain of 2.4 points, or 0.04%, settling at 6,483.84.

The Nasdaq Composite also enjoyed a minor ascent, gaining 29.1 points, or 0.13%, to 21,619.273. This opening performance reflects investor confidence in tech growth despite geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

