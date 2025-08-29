Nvidia's AI Momentum Propels Wall Street's Record Highs

The S&P 500 reached a record high on Thursday as Nvidia's quarterly report confirmed the enduring strength of AI infrastructure spending, despite falling short of investors' lofty expectations.

Nvidia shares dipped nearly 1% amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions that prompted the company to exclude potential China sales from its forecast. Nonetheless, Nvidia's 56% surge in revenue reassured investors of the robust demand in AI technology, fueling record gains in AI-related stocks.

The Nasdaq and Dow Jones also rose, with notable gains in AI heavyweights like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Amazon. The communication services and information technology sectors led the S&P 500's rise, while the anticipation of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts added to Wall Street's optimism.

