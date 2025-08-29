Nvidia and White House Talk Future of AI Chip Sales to China
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced ongoing discussions with the White House concerning the sale of a less advanced version of its AI Blackwell chip to China. Despite concerns over China's potential military use, Trump is considering allowing scaled-down chip sales.
In a recent development, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed ongoing discussions with the White House about selling a less powerful version of its advanced AI Blackwell GPU chip to China. The talks, which will take some time, highlight the delicate balance between technological collaboration and national security concerns.
During a Fox Business News interview, Huang indicated that President Trump recognizes the advantage of building AI on an American technological framework and might permit the sale of a downgraded chip variant in China, which would be 30-50% less capable than its original counterpart.
This potential move comes amidst Washington's apprehensions that even a stripped-down version could bolster China's computing power. Nonetheless, reports from May suggested Nvidia's readiness to create a lower-cost chip variant tailored for the Chinese market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nvidia
- AI
- chip
- China
- White House
- Jensen Huang
- Blackwell
- technology
- Trump
- sales
ALSO READ
Fed vs. White House: Legal Battle Over Independence
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on AI: A Multi-Trillion-Dollar Revolution Amid Trade Tensions
UPDATE 1-White House says US deal with Intel 'still being ironed out'
Key Economic Advisor Nels Nordquist Departs White House for ILO Role
White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes