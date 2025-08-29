Nvidia and White House Talk Future of AI Chip Sales to China

In a recent development, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed ongoing discussions with the White House about selling a less powerful version of its advanced AI Blackwell GPU chip to China. The talks, which will take some time, highlight the delicate balance between technological collaboration and national security concerns.

During a Fox Business News interview, Huang indicated that President Trump recognizes the advantage of building AI on an American technological framework and might permit the sale of a downgraded chip variant in China, which would be 30-50% less capable than its original counterpart.

This potential move comes amidst Washington's apprehensions that even a stripped-down version could bolster China's computing power. Nonetheless, reports from May suggested Nvidia's readiness to create a lower-cost chip variant tailored for the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)