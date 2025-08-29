Left Menu

Nvidia and White House Talk Future of AI Chip Sales to China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced ongoing discussions with the White House concerning the sale of a less advanced version of its AI Blackwell chip to China. Despite concerns over China's potential military use, Trump is considering allowing scaled-down chip sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed ongoing discussions with the White House about selling a less powerful version of its advanced AI Blackwell GPU chip to China. The talks, which will take some time, highlight the delicate balance between technological collaboration and national security concerns.

During a Fox Business News interview, Huang indicated that President Trump recognizes the advantage of building AI on an American technological framework and might permit the sale of a downgraded chip variant in China, which would be 30-50% less capable than its original counterpart.

This potential move comes amidst Washington's apprehensions that even a stripped-down version could bolster China's computing power. Nonetheless, reports from May suggested Nvidia's readiness to create a lower-cost chip variant tailored for the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

