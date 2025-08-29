Revolutionizing Healthcare: KMC Manipal Pioneers AI in Indian Medical Education

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has pioneered a ground-breaking initiative by launching India's inaugural Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. This marks a significant milestone in merging technology with medical education in the country.

The inaugural event at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium was attended by key leaders from MAHE, emphasizing a collective campus commitment to this innovation. In his address, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. He stressed that the future of healthcare relies heavily on such interdisciplinary efforts.

Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), laid out an ambitious roadmap, envisioning comprehensive AI integration across healthcare while focusing on responsible innovation. The department, led by Dr. Anil K. Bhat, aims to channel AI research into practical solutions, enhancing diagnostics, treatment, and education, thus reshaping medical education in India.