Revolutionizing Healthcare: KMC Manipal Pioneers AI in Indian Medical Education

Kasturba Medical College, part of MAHE, launches India's first AI in healthcare department. The initiative aims to integrate technology in medical education. Inaugurated by MAHE's Vice Chancellor, the department will focus on AI research, training future leaders, and fostering interdisciplinary expertise to transform healthcare practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has pioneered a ground-breaking initiative by launching India's inaugural Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. This marks a significant milestone in merging technology with medical education in the country.

The inaugural event at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium was attended by key leaders from MAHE, emphasizing a collective campus commitment to this innovation. In his address, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. He stressed that the future of healthcare relies heavily on such interdisciplinary efforts.

Dr. Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), laid out an ambitious roadmap, envisioning comprehensive AI integration across healthcare while focusing on responsible innovation. The department, led by Dr. Anil K. Bhat, aims to channel AI research into practical solutions, enhancing diagnostics, treatment, and education, thus reshaping medical education in India.

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

