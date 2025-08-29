Market Jitters: Marvell's AI Chip Demand Falters Amid Cloud Provider Struggles
Shares of Marvell Technology dropped nearly 18% due to disappointing data center demand projections, influenced by inconsistent sales of AI chips to major cloud companies. CEO Matt Murphy indicated flat revenue growth in the key data center segment, triggering investor concerns. Broadcom remains a significant competitor.
Shares of Marvell Technology tumbled by almost 18% on Friday as the company's anticipated demand for data centers fell short, largely due to unpredictable sales patterns of its specialized AI chips to large cloud service providers.
CEO Matt Murphy revealed on a Thursday earnings call that revenue for the upcoming third quarter would remain flat, raising alarms among investors about the growth prospects within its core segment, which underscores hardware demand for AI-driven data centers.
Further complicating Marvell's standing in the competitive landscape, Microsoft reportedly delayed its own AI chip deployment, while key rival Broadcom, yet to disclose its July quarter results, vies for dominance in the cloud provider market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
