Europe Stands Firm on Digital Legislation Amid U.S. Tariff Threat
French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed France and Germany's commitment to maintaining European digital legislation in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on countries with digital regulations. Trump criticized EU rules, claiming they discriminate against American technology companies.
- Country:
- France
In a recent development, French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of France and Germany to uphold European legislation on digital issues. This statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump launched a critique of EU digital service rules.
Earlier this week, Trump announced his intention to implement additional tariffs on nations that enact digital taxes or regulations. He claimed that such measures are specifically designed to harm or discriminate against American technology companies, prompting fresh tensions between the U.S. and European allies.
The discourse marks another chapter in the ongoing debate over digital policy and trade between the U.S. and the European Union, with both sides staunchly defending their respective stances amidst mounting economic pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs
Canada's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Amid U.S. Tariffs
Impact of high US tariffs to be short-lived: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.
US President Donald Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Harris after Joe Biden quietly extended it, AP sources say.
Not expecting significant downside risks to GDP growth due to high US tariffs, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.