Left Menu

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

The sixth day at the U.S. Open witnessed compelling tennis action. Notable highlights include Ben Shelton's injury-induced retirement, Jessica Pegula's victory over Victoria Azarenka, and Carlos Alcaraz's dominant performance to secure a spot in the last 16. Elena Rybakina also advanced, defeating Emma Raducanu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 02:45 IST
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was a blend of excitement and drama. American player Ben Shelton, seeded sixth, had to retire injured while playing against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, with both players having won two sets each. This unexpected turn lets Mannarino advance to face Czech Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, American fourth seed Jessica Pegula secured a victory over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, winning in straight sets 6-1, 7-5. The Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, continued her dominance by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Vondrousova's next challenge will be against Elena Rybakina.

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, a former U.S. Open champion, displayed great form as he defeated Italy's Luciano Darderi in straight sets. He now prepares to face Arthur Rinderknech in the following round. The day also noted an impressive performance by ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who overcame Emma Raducanu to reach the last 16 with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

Denmark's Defense Boost: U.S. Approves $8.5 Billion Patriot System Sale

 United States
2
Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

 Global
3
FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

FEMA Extends Hiring Freeze Amidst Internal Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

Trump's Power Play: Challenging Institutional Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025