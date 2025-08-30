Drama and Triumph at the U.S. Open: Day Six Highlights

The sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was a blend of excitement and drama. American player Ben Shelton, seeded sixth, had to retire injured while playing against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, with both players having won two sets each. This unexpected turn lets Mannarino advance to face Czech Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, American fourth seed Jessica Pegula secured a victory over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, winning in straight sets 6-1, 7-5. The Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, continued her dominance by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Vondrousova's next challenge will be against Elena Rybakina.

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, a former U.S. Open champion, displayed great form as he defeated Italy's Luciano Darderi in straight sets. He now prepares to face Arthur Rinderknech in the following round. The day also noted an impressive performance by ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who overcame Emma Raducanu to reach the last 16 with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory.