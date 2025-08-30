Sez Us Appoints Akshay Gupta as CEO to Champion Civil Engagement

BEAVERTON, OR – Sez Us has announced the appointment of Akshay Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gupta, who previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer, was appointed by the company's Chairman and Co-Founder, Joe Trippi. The decision was made public on August 30, 2025.

Joe Trippi, renowned for his expertise in building online audiences, founded Sez Us to provide an alternative to algorithm-driven social networks. The platform emphasizes civil dialogue, empowering users to interact with real individuals rather than being driven solely by traffic metrics.

Trippi successfully garnered support and investment from high-profile figures such as General Wesley K. Clark and Richard A. Gephardt. The platform is also supported by notable pro-democracy leaders including Adam Kinzinger, Gavin Newsom, and Hillary Clinton. Sez Us has further expanded its offerings by launching a blockchain-powered single sign-on system in collaboration with Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation.

