PM Modi's High-Speed Diplomacy: Shinkansen Journey and Semiconductor Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a symbolic ride aboard the Shinkansen bullet train with Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, illustrating both countries' dedication to high-speed rail developments and cooperation in pivotal tech arenas.

The visit included a stop at the Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi) semiconductor plant, underscoring the collaborative potential between India's expanding semiconductor sector and Japan's expertise. The two leaders emphasized the importance of robust, resilient tech supply chains.

Modi expressed gratitude for the collaboration with Japan during his discussions with Ishiba, highlighting the aim to reinforce strategic partnerships within the semiconductor industry, bolstering efforts already established under various bilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)