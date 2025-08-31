Tejas Jets Surge: India's Sky Warriors Set for New Heights

In a significant boost to India's defense capabilities, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is preparing to deliver two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets next month, Defense Secretary R K Singh announced. The government anticipates reaching a new agreement for an additional 97 jets following this delivery.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) previously expressed concerns over delivery delays of the Tejas jets under an initial contract. Singh indicated that HAL aims to deliver the first two jets with full weapons integration by the end of September.

The current delay in delivery is largely attributed to the US company GE Aerospace falling short on engine supply deadlines. Meanwhile, the additional 97 jets, at a cost of Rs 67,000 crore, aim to replace aging MiG-21 fighters, with the IAF looking to bolster its dwindling fleet of fighter squadrons, which has decreased to 31 from the required 42.