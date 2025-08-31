Left Menu

Australia Grapples with Anti-Immigration Rallies Amid Neo-Nazi Links

Anti-immigration rallies across Australia sparked controversy due to their links to neo-Nazi groups. The government condemned these rallies, which gathered thousands in Sydney and other cities, citing concerns of spreading hate and division. Counter-protests were held, expressing strong opposition to the far-right agenda.

Australia Grapples with Anti-Immigration Rallies Amid Neo-Nazi Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Sunday in anti-immigration rallies that drew condemnation from the center-left government. Officials asserted the rallies were linked to neo-Nazi groups aiming to sow division and hate across communities. Major cities like Sydney saw significant participation in these controversial demonstrations.

The 'March for Australia' rallies were criticized for advocating the end of mass immigration, which the government views as essential for societal cohesion. With half of Australians either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent, the rise in right-wing extremism is a growing concern for officials.

Counter-protests organized by the Refugee Action Coalition highlighted public backlash against the rallies. Footage showed law enforcement, including riot officers, managing the crowds. As debates around immigration intensify, the rallies have sparked broader discussions on community unity and socio-political extremism in Australia.

