The Future of Electric Scooters: Ather Energy's Strategy

Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta emphasized the need for diverse supply chains to counter restricted rare earth supplies. With the new EL platform, Ather aims to streamline production, reduce costs, and increase market share. The company plans to expand its retail presence to boost growth.

automobile industry
  Country:
  • India

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, Ather Energy is revamping its strategy to address supply chain vulnerabilities and expand its market presence. CEO Tarun Mehta highlighted the importance of diversifying supply sources to mitigate recent disruptions caused by China's restriction on rare earth elements, vital components in electric vehicles.

In a move to strengthen its foothold, Ather has introduced the EL platform, which promises a more efficient and cost-effective production process for e-scooters. By reducing the number of parts and opting for a unibody steel chassis, the company anticipates faster assembly times and lower expenses, enhancing its competitive edge in the burgeoning EV market.

Looking ahead, Ather plans to increase its market share by expanding its retail network. With 416 outlets currently operating across India, the company's target is to reach 700 by March next year. Mehta also calls for the standardization of charging infrastructure to spur EV demand, underscoring the need for more accessible charging facilities in residential complexes.

