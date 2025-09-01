Dharan Infra EPC Secures Major Rs 1,171.21 Crore Contract in Andhra Pradesh

Dharan Infra EPC has achieved a significant milestone by securing new work orders amounting to Rs 1,171.21 crore in Andhra Pradesh, the company announced on Monday.

Awards from Skymax Infra Power include crucial EPC works and the supply and installation of equipment at Orvakal Industrial Park, with projects expected to wrap up by March 31, 2027.

An overwhelming 80 percent of the contract involves international procurement of plant and machinery, highlighting Dharan Infra EPC's global reach and its capability to handle large-scale infrastructure and energy projects effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)