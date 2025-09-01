Left Menu

Dharan Infra EPC Secures Major Rs 1,171.21 Crore Contract in Andhra Pradesh

Dharan Infra EPC announced receiving new work orders worth Rs 1,171.21 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The contracts were awarded by Skymax Infra Power for EPC and supply and installation at Orvakal Industrial Park, scheduled for completion by March 2027. International procurement covers 80% of the contract.

  • Country:
  • India

Dharan Infra EPC has achieved a significant milestone by securing new work orders amounting to Rs 1,171.21 crore in Andhra Pradesh, the company announced on Monday.

Awards from Skymax Infra Power include crucial EPC works and the supply and installation of equipment at Orvakal Industrial Park, with projects expected to wrap up by March 31, 2027.

An overwhelming 80 percent of the contract involves international procurement of plant and machinery, highlighting Dharan Infra EPC's global reach and its capability to handle large-scale infrastructure and energy projects effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

