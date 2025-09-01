Left Menu

Vantage Markets Shines at Cripto Latin Fest 2025

Vantage Markets sponsored the Cripto Latin Fest 2025 in Medellín, showcasing its commitment to innovation in crypto trading. With keynote addresses and workshops, Vantage engaged nearly 6,000 attendees and earned the Fastest-Growing Broker in LATAM 2025 award, highlighting its influence and growth in the region.

Portvila | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:39 IST
Vantage Markets made a significant impact as a sponsor at Cripto Latin Fest 2025, one of Latin America's largest crypto gatherings. The event took place on August 21–22 in Medellín, hosting nearly 6,000 crypto enthusiasts and industry experts.

The festival began with an exclusive cocktail reception, facilitating networking among industry peers and participants. Vantage emphasized its innovative approach with a keynote from Rodrigo Martínez, Head of Business Development, and a workshop led by Andrés Cardona, focusing on why brokers are vital in managing crypto market volatility.

Vantage's efforts were recognized with the Fastest-Growing Broker in LATAM 2025 award. CEO Marc Despallieres expressed pride in the milestone and reaffirmed the company's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and value to clients.

