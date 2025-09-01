Hunch Ventures’ Triumphant Exit from SpotDraft Marks Stellar ROI

Hunch Ventures, a pioneering multi-stage investment firm in New Delhi, has made a successful exit from SpotDraft, an AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform. This exit, following SpotDraft's recent Series B fundraising, marks a significant return on investment for Hunch Ventures, highlighting their keen eye for high-growth, transformative business opportunities.

SpotDraft, which raised $54 million in its latest funding round, is lauded for its advanced solutions tailored for in-house legal teams globally. The platform is trusted by over 400 organizations, including industry giants like Panasonic and Apollo.io. Recognition in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024 and Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch 2024 underscores SpotDraft's impact in the tech sector.

Karanpal Singh, Founder of Hunch Ventures, expressed pride in the partnership with SpotDraft, praising the visionary entrepreneurs supported through strategic investments. As Hunch Ventures seeks new opportunities, they remain committed to fostering innovation and growth across varied industries, including healthtech, fine arts, and B2B SaaS platforms.