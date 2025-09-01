Left Menu

Hunch Ventures’ Triumphant Exit from SpotDraft Marks Stellar ROI

Hunch Ventures exits SpotDraft, boosting its reputation for investing in promising tech startups. The move comes after SpotDraft's recent Series B raise, delivering significant ROI for Hunch. SpotDraft, known for its AI-driven contract management, continues to grow, supported by numerous global organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:08 IST
Hunch Ventures’ Triumphant Exit from SpotDraft Marks Stellar ROI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hunch Ventures, a pioneering multi-stage investment firm in New Delhi, has made a successful exit from SpotDraft, an AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform. This exit, following SpotDraft's recent Series B fundraising, marks a significant return on investment for Hunch Ventures, highlighting their keen eye for high-growth, transformative business opportunities.

SpotDraft, which raised $54 million in its latest funding round, is lauded for its advanced solutions tailored for in-house legal teams globally. The platform is trusted by over 400 organizations, including industry giants like Panasonic and Apollo.io. Recognition in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024 and Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch 2024 underscores SpotDraft's impact in the tech sector.

Karanpal Singh, Founder of Hunch Ventures, expressed pride in the partnership with SpotDraft, praising the visionary entrepreneurs supported through strategic investments. As Hunch Ventures seeks new opportunities, they remain committed to fostering innovation and growth across varied industries, including healthtech, fine arts, and B2B SaaS platforms.

TRENDING

1
Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

 India
2
Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

 India
3
Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

 India
4
Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025