Axiscades Secures Rs 150 Crore Order in Defence Sector

Axiscades has announced a significant new contract valued at Rs 150 crore within the defence sector. The order, which is a testament to the company's capabilities, was disclosed in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, will spearhead this project, having secured the contract from the Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), affiliated with the DRDO. This order involves the creation of 10 Electronic Control Units for the Su-30 MKI fighter jet's cooling systems, marking an upgrade to this combat aircraft.

According to CEO C Manikandan of Mistral Solutions, this achievement underscores their prowess in designing and delivering advanced indigenous technologies to meet evolving combat needs. The order will transition from prototype development to a projected production order of 600 units, cumulatively worth Rs 150 crore over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)