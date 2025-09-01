Left Menu

Axiscades Secures Rs 150 Crore Order in Defence Sector

Axiscades has received a new Rs 150 crore order in the defence sector. Its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, will develop Electronic Control Units for the Su-30 MKI upgrade, awarded by CASDIC, DRDO. The contract is initially for prototype development, with a future production order for 600 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:20 IST
Axiscades Secures Rs 150 Crore Order in Defence Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Axiscades has announced a significant new contract valued at Rs 150 crore within the defence sector. The order, which is a testament to the company's capabilities, was disclosed in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, will spearhead this project, having secured the contract from the Combat Aircraft Systems Development & Integration Centre (CASDIC), affiliated with the DRDO. This order involves the creation of 10 Electronic Control Units for the Su-30 MKI fighter jet's cooling systems, marking an upgrade to this combat aircraft.

According to CEO C Manikandan of Mistral Solutions, this achievement underscores their prowess in designing and delivering advanced indigenous technologies to meet evolving combat needs. The order will transition from prototype development to a projected production order of 600 units, cumulatively worth Rs 150 crore over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

Digital Deception: The Rise and Arrest of a Virtual Fraudster

 India
2
Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

Delhi Airport: A Global Transit Hub Soars

 India
3
Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

 India
4
Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

Brazil-India Alliance: Pioneering Global Climate Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025