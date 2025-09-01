UN Refugee Agency Slashes Budget Amid Rising Displacement
The U.N. refugee agency plans to cut its budget by nearly 20% to $8.5 billion, despite rising displacement from global crises like the war in Sudan. This reduction comes as the agency faces financial constraints and aligns with its revised 2025 spending plan.
The United Nations Refugee Agency announced plans to significantly reduce its budget by almost 20% to $8.5 billion. This decision arises from ongoing financial constraints, even as global displacement challenges, including the conflict in Sudan, show no signs of abating.
Based in Geneva, the agency plans to proceed with the budget reduction despite ongoing crises that continue to increase the demand for its services. The revised budget falls short of its previous allocation for 2025, which stood at $10.2 billion.
The agency's decision underscores the difficulties in balancing financial limitations with the growing needs of displaced populations worldwide. The cutback highlights the global community's necessity to address both funding and humanitarian challenges.
