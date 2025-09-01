IMC 2025: Transforming Connectivity with 5G and 6G

The forthcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is set to spotlight advancements in 5G and 6G technologies. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that discussions will also center on enhancing connectivity for farmers, MSMEs, and school-aged children.

Scindia revealed at an app launch event that approximately 150,000 participants from 115 countries are anticipated at the IMC, scheduled for October 8-11. The congress will discuss broader themes including AI, IoT, and M2M, providing new opportunities for various societal sectors.

The minister emphasized this year's theme of 'Innovate and Transform,' aligning with the Prime Minister's emphasis on Aatmanirbharta. IMC 2025 will see participation from 30 Indian ministries, further underlining the event's significance in shaping India's technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)