Samsung Targets 100 Million Galaxy A Series Sales in India with AI Boost

Samsung aims to surpass 100 million sales of its Galaxy A series in India, driven by the latest addition, the Galaxy A17 5G. The tech giant's strategy involves leveraging artificial intelligence features to capture the market and enhance user engagement.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of Samsung India, MX Business, highlighted that the company expects the upcoming festive season to significantly boost its annual business, contributing nearly a quarter of the year's revenue. The Galaxy A17 5G offers AI-augmented features like 'Circle to Search' and 'Gemini Live' for interactive communication.

With competitive pricing between Rs 18,999 and Rs 23,499, the new phone features a 50MP camera with OIS, an Exynos 1330 processor, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Samsung's performance in India is impressive, ranking second by volume and value in early 2025, while globally maintaining a 20% market share in smartphone supplies.

