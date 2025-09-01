Left Menu

London Equities Nudge Up; Miners and Defence Stocks Shine Amid Utility Setbacks

London stock markets saw a slight increase as precious metal miners and defense stocks boosted the indices, despite setbacks from utilities. Key gains were noted in international defense partnerships and precious metal mining, while utilities and manufacturing struggled with trade tension concerns and tax worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:59 IST
London Equities Nudge Up; Miners and Defence Stocks Shine Amid Utility Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's stock exchange experienced modest gains on Monday, buoyed by precious metal miners and a new defense deal while hampered by declining utility stocks.

The FTSE 100 index nudged upwards by 0.1%, recovering slightly after experiencing its steepest weekly drop in nearly five months. A lucrative strategic defense agreement with Norway propelled defense stocks.

In contrast, utility stocks fell as market participants reacted to banking sector tax proposals, with some analysts deeming recent declines excessive. Manufacturing data revealed challenges amid global trade tensions, though select technology and consumer goods stocks performed well.

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
3
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela
4
Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

Deluge in Haryana: Authorities Brace for More Rainfall

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025