Tense Showdowns and Stellar Performances: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Unfold

Tennis enthusiasts were treated to thrilling performances on the ninth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets, securing his place in the quarter-finals, where he'll meet Australia's Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic prepares for a showdown with last year's finalist, Taylor Fritz.

The tournament showcases intense battles with top-seeded players like Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz facing strong opponents, ensuring riveting action all the way to the finals.