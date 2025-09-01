Left Menu

Tense Showdowns and Stellar Performances: U.S. Open Quarter-Finals Unfold

The U.S. Open tennis tournament saw Felix Auger-Aliassime defeat Andrey Rublev to reach the quarter-finals, setting up a clash with Alex de Minaur. Other notable matchups include Novak Djokovic versus Taylor Fritz. The tournament features intense competitions with top seeds as players vie for the coveted title.

Tennis enthusiasts were treated to thrilling performances on the ninth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets, securing his place in the quarter-finals, where he'll meet Australia's Alex de Minaur. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic prepares for a showdown with last year's finalist, Taylor Fritz.

The tournament showcases intense battles with top-seeded players like Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz facing strong opponents, ensuring riveting action all the way to the finals.

