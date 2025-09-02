Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Naomi Osaka secured a spot in the US Open quarter-finals by ending Coco Gauff's run with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory, showing she remains a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek demonstrated her prowess by cruising past Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1, marking her third quarter-final appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The tournament continues with high-stakes matches, including Novak Djokovic's face-off with Taylor Fritz, setting the stage for an enthralling quarter-finals lineup.