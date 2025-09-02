Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Historic Train Journey to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed for China by his special train to join the celebration of Japan's surrender in World War Two. This significant event was confirmed by North Korean state media KCNA and reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. The visit includes attending a military parade.

Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a special train journey to China on Monday, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday. This trip marks his attendance at China's commemoration of Japan's formal surrender in World War Two.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, Kim left Pyongyang by train to participate in a military parade, with the report quoting an unnamed source knowledgeable about North Korean affairs.

The event is a significant moment in international diplomacy, highlighting ongoing relations between North Korea and China amidst the regional dynamics of Asia.

Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

