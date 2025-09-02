Kim Jong Un's Historic Train Journey to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a special train journey to China on Monday, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday. This trip marks his attendance at China's commemoration of Japan's formal surrender in World War Two.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, Kim left Pyongyang by train to participate in a military parade, with the report quoting an unnamed source knowledgeable about North Korean affairs.

The event is a significant moment in international diplomacy, highlighting ongoing relations between North Korea and China amidst the regional dynamics of Asia.