Kim Jong Un's Historic Train Journey to China
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed for China by his special train to join the celebration of Japan's surrender in World War Two. This significant event was confirmed by North Korean state media KCNA and reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. The visit includes attending a military parade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:58 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embarked on a special train journey to China on Monday, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday. This trip marks his attendance at China's commemoration of Japan's formal surrender in World War Two.
According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, Kim left Pyongyang by train to participate in a military parade, with the report quoting an unnamed source knowledgeable about North Korean affairs.
The event is a significant moment in international diplomacy, highlighting ongoing relations between North Korea and China amidst the regional dynamics of Asia.
Advertisement