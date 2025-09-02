Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Robotics Revolutionizes Petroleum Tank Cleaning

Beta Tank Robotics has introduced the second generation of tank-cleaning robots, offering advanced solutions for petroleum crude oil storage tanks. These robots incorporate a high-pressure pump for better efficiency and hold the IECEx Zone ‘0’ certification. The company foresees substantial growth opportunities in the industrial cleaning sector.

Updated: 02-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beta Tank Robotics Pvt Ltd, known as BetaTANK, has launched its second generation of robots for cleaning petroleum crude oil tanks, marking a significant advancement in this challenging field.

The innovative robots are designed to navigate large oil storage tanks efficiently, overcoming previous limitations by incorporating a high-pressure pump with a discharge pressure of 10 bar, a significant improvement over the single-bar suction method used by existing models.

Founder DC Sekhar highlighted the underserved market in the petroleum sector for such technology. BetaTANK's robots, now equipped with IECEx Zone '0' certification, are set to cater not only to the petroleum industry but also to steel, pharmaceutical, and other sectors looking to enhance safety and efficiency by minimizing human involvement in hazardous tank maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

