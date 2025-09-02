Uttar Pradesh's New Electronics Policy: A Boost to India's Manufacturing Landscape

The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled an ambitious electronics component manufacturing policy on Tuesday, targeting a Rs 5,000 crore investment to boost production of crucial components such as displays and camera modules. The initiative aligns with the Centre's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme and is set to start on April 1, 2025, lasting six years.

The UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 seeks to promote the manufacturing of 11 key electronic components, including multilayer PCBs, alongside displays and camera modules. With strategic incentives for entrepreneurs, the government aims to fortify the state's electronics ecosystem, enhance supply chains, and create thousands of jobs.

Principal Secretary Anurag Yadav highlighted the transformative growth in India's electronics manufacturing in recent years, citing UP as a pivotal force. This new policy is anticipated to elevate UP's economic status, fostering innovation, reducing import reliance, and positioning the state as a global manufacturing hub while generating extensive employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)