Odisha Pioneers Semiconductor Innovation at SEMICON India 2025

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the launch of India's first indigenous semiconductor chip, developed by Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC) at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi. He described this achievement as a pivotal moment in India's pursuit of technological leadership.

Majhi praised PMEC for their development of the High-Performance Multiplier IC, emphasizing its importance in high-speed computing and embedded systems. This innovation supports India's drive for self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing and showcases Odisha's potential as a tech hub.

In conjunction with the conclave, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion, highlighting the state's thriving ecosystem and strategic policies that position Odisha as a key player in semiconductor and electronics innovation.

