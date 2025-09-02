Odisha Pioneers Semiconductor Innovation at SEMICON India 2025
Odisha's Parala Maharaja Engineering College, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was celebrated for developing India's first indigenous semiconductor chip at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave. The event marked a significant milestone in India's technological journey towards self-reliance, with Odisha aiming to become a semiconductor hub.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the launch of India's first indigenous semiconductor chip, developed by Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC) at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi. He described this achievement as a pivotal moment in India's pursuit of technological leadership.
Majhi praised PMEC for their development of the High-Performance Multiplier IC, emphasizing its importance in high-speed computing and embedded systems. This innovation supports India's drive for self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing and showcases Odisha's potential as a tech hub.
In conjunction with the conclave, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion, highlighting the state's thriving ecosystem and strategic policies that position Odisha as a key player in semiconductor and electronics innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flipkart Unveils Next-Gen Innovations at Tech Day 2025
Revitalizing the Legacy: HMT's Path to Self-Reliance
Bridging Gaps: Empowering Rural Economics through Banking Innovation
Innovations in Quality Homes: Spotlight on CIFTIS 2025
NFL Embraces Sony's Hawk-Eye Technology: A New Era in Game Precision