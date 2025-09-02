India's Pivotal Role in Shaping the Future of the Semiconductor Industry

Global semiconductor leaders are placing significant bets on India as a critical player in the industry's evolution, driven by favorable policies and an abundant talent pool. The 2025 Semicon India inaugural session underscored India's ambition to cultivate a robust chip ecosystem, drawing commendations from top industry figures.

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet highlighted India as a strategic partner, crucial not only for economic growth but also national stability. Fouquet emphasized the importance of developing semiconductor manufacturing and design that can ensure secure supply chains, foster innovation, and stimulate job creation.

Merck's CEO Kai Beckmann and Applied Materials' Prabu Raja echoed the sentiment, noting India's vital role amidst geopolitical shifts and the global race towards artificial intelligence. With a groundwork laid for a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, India is set for a substantial impact in shaping future technology paradigms.

