Zelenskiy Highlights New Russian Troop Buildup Amid Drone Strikes

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reports a Russian troop buildup and drone strikes on Ukraine. He criticizes Putin for avoiding peace talks, despite calls for a meeting to end the war. Russian activities align with Putin's trip to China. Zelenskiy supports Trump's idea for a leadership meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that Russia is increasing its military presence in certain frontline areas and continues targeting Ukrainian positions with strikes.

Discussing the Russian troop buildup, Zelenskiy noted the Kremlin's resistance to peace efforts, particularly from President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader revealed that Russian forces launched 150 drones overnight, with additional and recurring assaults. He linked these actions to Putin's ongoing visit to Beijing, China, where he is meeting with President Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Zelenskiy cited Russia's dismissal of a potential leadership meeting proposed by former U.S. President Trump. Zelenskiy is advocating for dialogue between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents as a pathway to peace, following Russia's February 2022 invasion. However, Russia claims an agenda for the meeting remains unset.

