U.S. Military Launches First Precision Strike Against Venezuelan Drug Vessel

The U.S. military executed a precision strike on a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean carrying illegal drugs, marking the first operation since President Trump's recent deployment of warships to the area. The action underscores the administration's commitment to combatting drug cartels with a significant regional military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:25 IST
The United States military conducted a precision strike on a Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean on Tuesday, targeting a shipment of illegal drugs. This marks the first operation under President Donald Trump's recent directive to increase naval presence in the region, aimed at curbing illegal drug trafficking.

President Trump confirmed the strike, stating to reporters at the White House that the Pentagon would provide further details soon. A defense official mentioned that the vessel was linked to a designated narco-terrorist organization but refrained from sharing specifics on the operation, drug types, or those on board.

The Venezuelan vessel's operation comes amidst an increased U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean, with seven warships and a nuclear submarine deployed and over 4,500 sailors and Marines. The fleet, including the USS San Antonio and USS Iwo Jima, is equipped for a broad range of combat and surveillance activities.

