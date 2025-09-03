Kim Jong Un's Daughter Makes Diplomatic Debut: A Potential Successor?

In a development that has stirred international intrigue, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un introduced his teenage daughter, Ju Ae, to the global stage by taking her to Beijing, marking her first public appearance outside her country. The move has reignited discussions about Ju Ae potentially succeeding her father in the leadership of the nuclear-armed nation.

The North Korean regime has remained tight-lipped about Ju Ae's identity until recent years. Thought to be around 13, her presence has been subtly confirmed by various diplomatic excursions, such as her participation in a Russian Embassy event earlier this year. These appearances suggest her rising profile within the regime's inner circles.

Experts, like Michael Madden and Rachel Minyoung Lee from the Stimson Center, highlight the significance of Ju Ae's exposure to international environments. While still unofficial, these events, combined with her visible public role alongside her father, may be part of a broader strategy to position her as a future figurehead within North Korea's dynastic regime.