Zalando Loses Landmark Court Case Against EU Online Rules

In a significant legal decision, Europe's most prominent online fashion retailer, Zalando, has lost its court fight against the European Union's stringent online content rules. The ruling enhances the power of EU tech regulators to enforce measures compelling online platforms to better manage illegal and harmful content.

Zalando, which was designated as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act (DSA), argued that it should not be equated with online giants like Google and Meta. Claiming distinction as a hybrid service featuring both its products and those of partners, the company contended it differs fundamentally from its tech counterparts.

However, the Luxembourg-based General Court dismissed Zalando's assertions, corroborating the EU's evaluation of its user base. According to the court, Zalando's platform attracted over 83 million users monthly, not the 30 million it claimed, rounding a pivotal chapter in the DSA's application. Zalando may yet appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.