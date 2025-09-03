Left Menu

Zalando Loses Landmark Court Case Against EU Online Rules

Europe's largest online fashion retailer, Zalando, lost its legal battle against the EU's content regulations. The General Court in Luxembourg upheld the European Commission's decision to classify Zalando as a very large online platform under the Digital Services Act, a ruling that strengthens EU tech regulators' oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:45 IST
In a significant legal decision, Europe's most prominent online fashion retailer, Zalando, has lost its court fight against the European Union's stringent online content rules. The ruling enhances the power of EU tech regulators to enforce measures compelling online platforms to better manage illegal and harmful content.

Zalando, which was designated as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act (DSA), argued that it should not be equated with online giants like Google and Meta. Claiming distinction as a hybrid service featuring both its products and those of partners, the company contended it differs fundamentally from its tech counterparts.

However, the Luxembourg-based General Court dismissed Zalando's assertions, corroborating the EU's evaluation of its user base. According to the court, Zalando's platform attracted over 83 million users monthly, not the 30 million it claimed, rounding a pivotal chapter in the DSA's application. Zalando may yet appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

