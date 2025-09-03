Left Menu

Carlsberg Taps India's Tech Talent with New IT Global Capability Centre

Carlsberg Group launches its first IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram to boost digital transformation and strengthen its market presence in India. Partnering with GSPANN, the centre will enhance Carlsberg's IT services globally while fostering resilience and sustainability across over 150 markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:19 IST
Carlsberg Taps India's Tech Talent with New IT Global Capability Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Carlsberg Group, a leader in the global brewery industry, has unveiled its inaugural IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram. This strategic move is aimed at accelerating the company's digital transformation and bolstering its presence in India, a vital growth market.

The Gurugram centre marks a significant waypoint in Carlsberg's digital journey, highlighting India as a pivotal hub for tech innovation and expansion. The facility is set to manage IT services and infrastructure for worldwide operations, thereby providing a scalable base for digital growth.

Established in collaboration with IT consultancy GSPANN, the centre will function under a build-operate model, where Carlsberg maintains strategic oversight. This collaboration aims to strengthen Carlsberg's IT framework and embed innovative capabilities to better serve its global clientele across over 150 markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

 Global
2
The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates Governor's Role

The Clash of Governance and Legislative Sovereignty: Supreme Court Debates G...

 India
3
Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

Metal Stocks Surge Boosting Market Rally

 India
4
Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan

Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025