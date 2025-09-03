Carlsberg Taps India's Tech Talent with New IT Global Capability Centre

Carlsberg Group, a leader in the global brewery industry, has unveiled its inaugural IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram. This strategic move is aimed at accelerating the company's digital transformation and bolstering its presence in India, a vital growth market.

The Gurugram centre marks a significant waypoint in Carlsberg's digital journey, highlighting India as a pivotal hub for tech innovation and expansion. The facility is set to manage IT services and infrastructure for worldwide operations, thereby providing a scalable base for digital growth.

Established in collaboration with IT consultancy GSPANN, the centre will function under a build-operate model, where Carlsberg maintains strategic oversight. This collaboration aims to strengthen Carlsberg's IT framework and embed innovative capabilities to better serve its global clientele across over 150 markets.

