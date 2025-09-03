Left Menu

Historic Handshake Amidst Tensions: Kim Jong Un and Woo Won-shik Meet in Beijing

In Beijing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik exchanged a historic handshake. The meeting highlighted diplomatic tensions and potential dialogue resumption between Seoul and Pyongyang. Woo emphasized the importance of peace on the Korean Peninsula during the military parade marking Japan's World War Two surrender.

03-09-2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, Woo Won-shik, met in Beijing for a historic handshake on Wednesday, highlighting ongoing tensions and the strained dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang. The handshake occurred at a military parade commemorating Japan's surrender in World War Two.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, along with Woo, advocates for renewed dialogue between the two Koreas amid strained ties. However, North Korea has currently rejected diplomatic overtures from the South. Woo last met Kim in 2018, during a summit with then-President Moon Jae-in.

While in Beijing, Woo also interacted with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the importance of peace on the Korean Peninsula. Despite attending the event with other South Korean lawmakers, Woo and his delegation reportedly did not contact North Korean officials present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

