Left Menu

HSBC Raises S&P 500 Forecast Amid Strong Earnings and Modest Tariff Impact

HSBC has increased its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 index to 6,500, citing robust second-quarter earnings and limited tariff impact. Other global brokerages share similar projections, alluding to strong earnings and Big Tech investments in AI as key driving factors for the index's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:29 IST
HSBC Raises S&P 500 Forecast Amid Strong Earnings and Modest Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent update, HSBC announced an upward revision of its year-end forecast for the S&P 500 index, raising the target from 6,400 to 6,500. This marks the bank's second upgrade within a month, driven by stronger-than-anticipated corporate earnings in the second quarter and minimal effects from tariffs.

HSBC's revised target indicates a 1.3% potential gain from the index's last recorded close of 6,415.54. Nicole Inui, head of equity strategy for the Americas at HSBC, emphasized robust earnings momentum, particularly in the technology and financial sectors, alongside modest tariff impacts based on corporate commentary.

Other major financial entities like J.P.Morgan and Morgan Stanley have also set their sights on the index reaching 6,500 by year-end. A substantial 79.6% of the 489 companies that reported their second-quarter results outperformed analyst expectations, far surpassing historical averages.

Investor confidence remains high in Big Tech's extensive AI expenditures, with the index achieving new highs following Nvidia's earnings announcement. However, HSBC cautioned against potential tariff implications, offering a bull-case scenario of 7,000 and a bear-case of 5,700 for the S&P 500. The bank also expects a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, though predicts a less aggressive easing cycle than market expectations.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

 India
2
Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

Vitesse Arnhem's Triumphant Return: A Second Chance in Dutch Football

 Netherlands
3
Germany Grapples with New H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak

Germany Grapples with New H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak

 France
4
UK Economy Edges Toward a Soft Landing Amid Policy Caution

UK Economy Edges Toward a Soft Landing Amid Policy Caution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025